Man seriously hurt in Uxbridge motorcycle crash

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are investigating after two people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash Saturday morning.

The wreck involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and occurred around 9 a.m. on Quaker Highway, near the intersection with Crownshield Avenue.

Police haven’t released many specifics on the crash but said that the motorcycle rider, a 65-year-old Uxbridge man, was hospitalized with severe injuries. The other driver, a 16-yar-old boy from Uxbridge, was also hurt.

Accident reconstruction specialists continue to investigate the crash, police said.