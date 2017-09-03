NTSB releases report on plane crash that killed instructor

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a small plane crash that killed a Connecticut flight instructor and injured two other people.

The report issued Friday says there were no witnesses to the Aug. 11 crash in New Milford that left 57-year-old co-pilot Anthony Morasco dead. Authorities said the single-engine Cessna 172 crashed near a small private airport after taking off from nearby Danbury Municipal Airport.

Police say a student pilot who had been flying the plane was seriously injured, as was a passenger from New York.

The report shows that the plane had fuel in its tanks at the time of the crash but there was no fire. It found that the cockpit had duel flight controls.

Officials haven’t determined the cause of the crash.