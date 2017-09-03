Rhode Island focuses on help for jailed vets upon release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island state agencies are working together to help incarcerated veterans who will soon be released.

The state’s director of veterans affairs has partnered with officials from other state agencies to contact veterans while they are still in jail to prepare them with information prior to their release.

The group started meeting this summer to focus on incarcerated veterans. About 80 veterans are currently incarcerated in Rhode Island. About 20 will be released within the next year and a half.

The group discusses housing, employment and health care options for each veteran. They also go over what additional support services each veteran is eligible for and what other programs will be needed, such as transportation and job training.