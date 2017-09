COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Coventry are investigating after an allegedly stolen car crashed in their town Sunday morning.

Police said that it happened on Route 117 at the intersection with Lewis Farm Road, leading them to close 117 from that location to Cahoone Road. The car hit a stop sign and a utility pole.

The car was reported as stolen out of New York City and one person is in custody.

Shortly before noon, police said that the crash is still under investigation.