UMass-Dartmouth welcomes Class of 2021 to campus

DARTMOUTH, MASS (WPRI) — Close to 1,800 students at the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth are stepping onto campus for the first time Sunday.

Move-in day for first-year students began at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. This year’s move-in day celebration is the first for Chancellor Robert E. Johnson at UMass-Dartmouth.

Chancellor Johnson will kick off the academic year with a breakfast for faculty, staff and community partners on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

This is the only time, other than the 2021 Commencement, when these students will all be the same place at the same time.