As Irma threatens Caribbean, RI National Guard delivering meals to Virgin Islands

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Just days after the Rhode Island National Guard was deployed to Texas to help with the Harvey recovery efforts, the Guard has received a new mission related to a different storm.

As Irma continues to make her way across the Atlantic, a C-130J aircraft is headed for the U.S. Virgin Islands. Col. Daniel Walter said the cargo plane departed from Quonset Monday morning en route to McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, where it’ll stock up on meals ready to eat, or MREs.

Irma is posing a potential threat to the Caribbean just days after Harvey devastated the Houston area. On Friday, the Guard sent a C-130J there to pick up a Kentucky Air National Guard tactical team and bring them home to Louisville.

Those who traveled to Houston are already back home and the group who left on Monday is expected to return Tuesday afternoon, according to Walter. The colonel said if and when there are storm-related impacts in Rhode Island, the Guard will be at the ready.

