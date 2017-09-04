Body found at Beavertail State Park

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Jamestown and Rhode Island State Police are investigating after a body washed ashore at Beavertail State Park.

The body was found on the rocks along the shore at about 12:15 p.m. Monday, according to Jamestown Police Chief Edward Mello.

The body has not yet been identified. Mello said it’s a white male, estimated to be between 30 and 50 years of age.

The state medical examiner has taken custody of the body and will now work to figure out the cause of the man’s death.

Mello said there are no active missing persons reports fitting the man’s description in his town, so he’s reaching out to other local police departments.

Investigators currently looking at all of the cars in the area to see if one may belong to the man.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more information. This story will be updated with the latest and we’ll have a live report at 10 on Fox Providence and 11 on WPRI 12.