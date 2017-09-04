Driver identified in Coventry crash

Related Coverage Stolen car crash causes partial road closure in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have now identified the driver of an allegedly stolen car that crashed after 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

25-year-old Khalif Davis fled on foot after the crash, which happened on Route 117 at the intersection with Lewis Farm Road when the car struck a stop sign and a utility pole.

It was reported as stolen out of New York City.

Davis faces several charges including: Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver, and obstructing an Officer in Execution of Duty.

He has been arraigned at the Coventry Police Headquarters and is being held at the ACI in Cranston.