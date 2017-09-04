In need of more volunteers, RI Red Cross to hold training on Tuesday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The devastation from Hurricane Harvey prompted a huge outpouring of support, but more help is needed for the scores of people affected by the storm.

If you’re looking to do your part – the Rhode Island Chapter of the American Red Cross is giving people the opportunity to join their ranks as volunteers.

On Tuesday, the organization will be holding a volunteer training at Clean Care of New England, located at 850 Wellington Ave. in Cranston. The training is expected to last all day.

It’s anticipated that the volunteers already in Texas will soon need to come back so if you want to help, the main requirement is being able to give two weeks of your time.

“We help everyone in our shelters, and how to get the most of making sure that everybody gets the help they need while they are there,” Elizabeth McDonald of the RI Red Cross said.

In addition to replacing the volunteers already deployed to Texas, McDonald said help is also needed here at home.

“We have other hurricanes that are spinning right now, so they can come out to help support those efforts right here in Rhode Island,” she said.

Pinpoint Weather Blog: Monday evening Irma update »

The training is free, as would be your trip to Texas.

“You do need to have a valid driver’s license,” McDonald added, “but most importantly, you need to have a heart to care.”

Red Cross officials said they expect volunteers to be needed in Texas for months.

For more information about the training, contact the Red Cross at (401) 831-7700.

REBUILDING TOGETHER: WPRI 12 is teaming up with Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses and Arpin Van Lines for a TEXAS RELIEF DRIVE to collect specific donations to help the people of Texas rebuild after Hurricane Harvey’s unprecedented destruction. Please come donate supplies to our drive and we will be delivering them to Texas. Here’s how to join us and help »