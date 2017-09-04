Police investigating after car pins boy against building

Related Coverage Child struck by vehicle near busy shopping center

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate after a boy was hit by a car outside a Fall River store Sunday night.

According to police, the boy was struck at about 6:20 p.m. outside the Burlington Coat Factory on Mariano Bishop Boulevard. Eyewitnesses said he was pinned against the building as a result.

“I looked to the right and then I heard a big crash and I see a little boy pinned against a wall,” city resident Andrea Flor recalled. “Whoever was driving the car backed up and ended up hitting two parked cars.”

“I really couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said Damien Davis of Fall River. “The little boy was pinned there and I thought he was actually gone because the boy wasn’t making a sound or nothing.”

Police said the boy’s injuries are not considered life-threatening and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown at this time.

“I couldn’t believe what I saw. I really couldn’t,” Davis added. “I’ve never seen anything like that before, and I hope to never again.”

It’s not yet clear if the driver will face any charges.

Employees on Monday said police took the store’s surveillance footage as part of their investigation.

The spot where the crash took place is now boarded up.

Burlington Coat Factory was closed for a short period following the crash, according to employees, but the store has since reopened for regular business hours.