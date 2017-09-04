RI man, child safe after being from thrown from boat

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Marine patrol says a 7-year-old boy who was wearing a lifejacket was unhurt after he swam to shore after being thrown from a boat along with the 64-year-old operator near Winter Harbor on Lake Winnipesaukee.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday rescue boats were called after receiving the report that two people had been thrown from a boat. The operator of the boat, 64-year-old Stephen Young, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, swam to shore for help after being unable to find the boy in the choppy water.

The child, who spent “significant time” in the water, also swam to shore.

The empty boat circled for 20 minutes before it came to rest.

The Marine Patrol reminded boaters of the importance of life jackets and engine cut-off switches.