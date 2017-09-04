Southern New Englanders get in one last beach day

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Marking the unofficial end of summer, Labor Day Monday was the last day state beach facilities will be open and lifeguards will be on duty.

Between schools letting out in late June and a series of rainy Saturdays, attendance at Rhode Island state beaches was inconsistent at best and is projected to be down about 10 percent this year.

Fortunately, the weather cooperated on the holiday for the dozens of people who headed to the coast, hoping to squeeze every last drop out of their summer.

In the above video, Eyewitness News reporter Erica Ricci speaks with beach-goers in Narragansett.