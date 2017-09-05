Food, pastries and fun at the 32nd annual Greek Festival in Cranston.

On September 8th, 9th and 10th, they are celebrating the 32nd Annual 3-day Cranston Greek Festival where the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation will bring Greece to you for three days!

The Cranston Greek Festival is one of the largest Greek Festivals in New England.

It is the main fundraiser for the church; “Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation”

More than 20,000 people visit over the three days.

The Greek Festival is made possible by the time and effort put in by our devoted parishioners.

