Back to school fashion trends for kids

The kids are back in the classroom – and they want to make a great impression in the new school year. Local Mom Blogger Audrey McClelland of Mom Generations.com stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to share some of the easy and versatile trends that work for any style and personality

Here’s a list of what she shared in the segment:

– Girls – Knit Kit (mix and match solids, prints and patterns)

– Girls – Classic Layers on top (cardigans in pretty colors)

– Graphic Tees

– Iron Knee Pants (reinforced knee for extra saying power)

– Backpacks (personalization, TechPacks, Lunchbags)