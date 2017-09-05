Bishop, RI Dems criticize decision to end DACA

Related Coverage Trump to phase out program protecting young immigrants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s congressional delegation wasted little time Tuesday in blasting the Trump administration’s decision to phase out the program that shields hundreds of thousands of people brought into the country illegally as children.

Shortly after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Justice Department would begin winding down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse released a statement calling the move “shameful and cruel.”

Rep. David Cicilline used similar language in his statement. “America has always stood as a beacon of freedom and opportunity,” Cicilline said. “But not today.”

Sen. Jack Reed called the President’s “heartless” decision “a moral, humanitarian, and economic failure on his part.” Along with splitting up families, Reed said deporting dreamers could cost the country billions in economic growth.

“Implementing today’s executive action will cause devastation to youth who are active members of Rhode Island’s communities and who strive for a better future,” said Rep. Jim Langevin.

Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin said more than 2,000 people in Rhode Island have applied for DACA status since the program began, and that the Diocese had assisted around 200 of those applicants. “The action of the Trump administration [Tuesday] increases their fears and anxieties,” Tobin said.

President Trump said Tuesday afternoon that DACA would not end immediately and that he wanted the Republican-controlled Congress to replace the program with legislation.

Rhode Island State Rep. Bobby Nardolillo agreed with the President’s decision, saying the program is unconstitutional. “I think President Trump has shown both maturity and leadership in signaling an absolute end to this program, but doing so with more than enough time for Congress to address the problem as our Constitution intended.”

Whitehouse, Langevin, Reed, and Cicilline also called on their Republican colleagues to tackle comprehensive immigration reform.