Blue Jays tag Porcello with 16th loss, beat Red Sox 10-4

BOSTON (AP) — Kendrys Morales hit a three-run shot in the first inning.

Jose Bautista connected for a solo home run in the third.

Raffy Lopez chased reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello with a two-run homer in the sixth.

“Six of the seven runs he allowed were on those three swings,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said after the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 10-4 on Monday night, handing Porcello his major league-leading 16th loss.

Steve Pearce had three of Toronto’s 14 hits, and J.A. Happ allowed just one earned run in 5 2/3 innings. Toronto carried a 7-4 lead into the ninth and scored three more times, highlighted by Justin Smoak’s 37th homer and a run-scoring double from Morales.

“It seems like we’ve never had enough runs since I’ve been here. So that was nice,” said Lopez, who was playing in Fenway Park for the first time. “It’s always nice in any environment to get a home run, but this is pretty awesome.”

Boston lost for the fourth time in five games. Its lead in the AL East was trimmed to 2 1/2 games over the New York Yankees, who beat Baltimore in the afternoon.

“Our guys are well aware of where we stand,” said Farrell, who revealed that the team had a meeting four days ago. He would not elaborate on what was said.

Eduardo Nunez had two hits and three RBIs for Boston.

