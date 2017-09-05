Charged with hitting child, OUI suspect ordered held on bail

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man accused of hitting a young boy and pinning him against the side of a city store faced a judge Tuesday, and court records revealed it wasn’t the first time he’s been charged with assault and battery this year.

David Fernandes, 19, was arraigned Tuesday on charges connected to an incident on Sunday. Police allege he was under the influence of drugs when he hit the child outside the Burlington Coat Factory on Mariano Bishop Boulevard.

The boy’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to city police.

Eyewitnesses said Fernandes backed into two parked cars after the initial crash.

Upon arriving at the scene, police said they could smell freshly burned marijuana coming from Fernandes’ car.

The judge on Tuesday had a doctor evaluate Fernandes to see if he had any substance abuse problems. The doctor ruled that Fernandes would be a risk to the community if released, as evidenced by “the recklessness of his behavior,” so the judge ordered him held on $2,500 cash bail.

The defense argued Fernandes should be released because the alleged assault and battery was not an intentional act.

Fernandes was arraigned on charges of operating under the influence, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury.

Court records show Fernandes in July was charged with assault and battery in a separate incident, and in January he was charged with breaking and entering.

Fernandes is due back in court on Sept. 13.