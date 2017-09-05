DCYF: Near-death of Coventry infant ‘indicated abuse’

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A 2-month-old boy from Coventry was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries over the weekend, and the state Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) said there were signs the infant was abused.

In accordance with state law, the DCYF publicly disclosed the report of the near-fatality on Tuesday. The child was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit, according to the DCYF, but the agency couldn’t provide any further details about his condition.

The DCYF said it’s had no prior involvement with the boy’s family.

The agency has notified the Office of the Child Advocate of the report.

Rhode Islanders are required by law to report any known or suspected cases of child abuse or neglect to DCYF within 24 hours. You can do so by calling 1-800-RI-CHILD.