Dogs displaced by Harvey arrive at Westerly shelter

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Not only has Hurricane Harvey has forced thousands of people from their homes in Texas, but it also displaced countless dogs from their shelters.

More than 40 dogs arrived Tuesday at the Westerly Animal Shelter.

A spokesperson from Paws New England told Eyewitness News that the dogs were scheduled to come to this area before the storm struck, but their arrival was moved up in order to make additional space for dogs that needed to go to shelters in Houston.

The dogs will be put into foster care and will be up for adoption.

