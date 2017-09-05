Dunkin’ reveals new ‘Sip, Peel, Win!’ Program

Dunkin’ Donuts launches its first-ever national on-cup peel & reveal program. “Sip, Peel, Win!” offers a prize or special offers to every guest who purchases a large or extra large hot Coffee, Tea or Hot Chocolate (excluding Espresso) at participating locations now through September 30 or while supplies last. Specially marked large and extra large hot cups will be stickered with a game piece, giving guests the chance to win a year’s worth of free coffee and other great prizes, such as Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards, free menu items, Fanatics® prizes and more. Non-winning game pieces have valuable coupons for Dunkin’ product or discounts at Fanatics.com.

Local franchisee Chris Prazeres and “Cuppy” join us with more, and details about the new fall flavors!

For information on how to receive a free game piece, see the Official Rules at www.sippeelwin.com

