In the Kitchen: Frito Pie

Susan Alper from Clean Plate joined us to share her recipe for Frito Pie.

Come enjoy Texas favorites like this one and support the animal victims of Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday, September 6th.

15019 South Baylon Street

Sante Fe, Texas

77517

Frito Pie

Ingredients:

Fritos

Chili Ingredients:

1 onion, diced

2 garlic cloves minced

2 pounds ground beef

2 cups canned tomatoes

2 TB chili Powder

1/4 cup chocolate chips

1 cinnamon stick

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

chili flakes to taste

salt and pepper

Directions:

Saute onions. add garlic. add beef When almost cooked through add rest of ingredients and cook 20 minutes or so. It’s chili do not be afraid… Tear open bag leaving the chips in bag Top with chili and grated cheddar cheese Serve and enjoy!

