Mattiello taps GOP Cranston councilman as new Assembly attorney

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has reached across the aisle to hire a new legislative staffer from his hometown.

Cranston City Council Vice-President Michael Favicchio, a Republican, started work Tuesday as a part-time attorney in the General Assembly’s Legislative Council office, Mattiello spokesman Larry Berman confirmed in response to an inquiry from Eyewitness News. Favicchio’s salary is $26,000 a year, he said.

Favicchio has represented Ward 6 on the City Council since 2010, and he easily won re-election last fall. His home lies in House District 16, which is represented by Republican Rep. Robert Lancia; Mattiello represents an adjacent Cranston seat, House District 15.

Favicchio, a 64-year-old attorney whose law firm has offices in Warwick and Florida, was not immediately available for comment.

The Legislative Council office is responsible for researching and writing legislation. The office’s budget totaled $3.7 million in 2015-16, the most recent year for which audited figures are available, and nearly all the money paid for personnel. The office has the equivalent of 50.2 full-time employees, according to budget documents.

The General Assembly’s budget for the current fiscal year is $42.3 million.

