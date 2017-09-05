Organization is key to kids’ success in school

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Organization is a skill that will help students in every grade stay on top of classwork, as well as benefit them throughout their lives beyond class.

For that reason, experts say it’s never too soon to start teaching kids the importance of being organized.

Katherine Fireborn is an organization expert, founder of the Fireborn Institute, a non-profit which helps teach parents organization for children.

“If we can help our kids be organized, then we set them up to be able to learn when they get to school and to get the grades they deserve,” Fireborn said.

Fireborn says all it takes is small steps to help kids keep track of assignments, for example using Post-It notes. While in school, kids can jot down assignments on a Post-It, then at home place the note on a large weekly calendar. The full-week view allows students to better conceptualize the week’s worth of assignments and therefore manage time better.

Another easy solution Fireborn offers parents is to give their kids a clear plastic page protector to keep in a binder in their backpack. Rather than simply tossing handouts from school into the backpack loosely, where they can become crumpled or lost, the clear sheets keep papers organized and tidy.

Finally, Fireborn suggests that parents limit the number of pockets in their child’s backpack, as she says more pockets lead to more misplaced items.