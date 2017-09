PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man was released on bail following his arraignment on a second-degree child molestation charge.

Pawtucket police said Clifton Kelly was arraigned by a bail commissioner Saturday.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Police did not immediately release additional information about the case.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story on WPRI.com throughout the day as more information becomes available.