Providence police charge 14 for drinking-related incidents in Elmhurst

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The college kids are back and Providence cops are cracking down on drinking-related incidents.

Fourteen individuals – including students from Providence College, Bryant University, Johnson & Wales and Roger Williams University – are facing an array of charges stemming from incidents that occurred over the weekend at off-campus homes in the city’s Elmhurst neighborhood, according to Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the department.

Lague said most of the charges included underage drinking, possession of alcoholic beverages on a public street and disorderly conduct.

The names of the people charged were not immediately available. She said all but five of the people are enrolled at local colleges.

Lague said 11 individuals were arrested for similar reasons in the same neighborhood last week.