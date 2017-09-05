Providence teachers begin school year without a contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As 24,000 Providence public school students walked through the doors for the first day of school Tuesday, teachers are beginning the year under a veil of uncertainty.

The district’s collective bargaining agreement expired last week, forcing the teachers to start the school year without a contract.

Mayor Jorge Elorza says the issue is currently being worked on.

“We are anxious to get something done,” he said. “We want something done right away, we are making progress, we are talking to them.”

A new contract is on the way, along with a new staff position.

School culture coordinators will be hired at all Providence middle schools to help engage and excite students about learning. School officials are working directly with community members to find and hire strong culture coordinator candidates.

Elorza recently unveiled an investment of up to $400 million to be used over the next 10 years to fix up the city’s schools.