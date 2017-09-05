Rhode Island’s newest state lawmaker is sworn in to Senate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s newest state lawmaker has been sworn in.

Sen. Dawn Euer was sworn in to the state Senate while surrounded by friends and family at a State House ceremony on Tuesday.

Euer won a special election last month to replace former Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed, who stepped down to become president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island. Both are Democrats.

Euer represents District 13, which covers parts of Newport and Jamestown.

Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio announced that he has appointed Euer to the Senate Committee on Commerce, the Senate Committee on Environment and Agriculture and the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight.

Euer will get to work later this month when the General Assembly is expected to convene for a rare fall session.