RI State Police arrest 33 drivers for DUI over 3 weeks

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – As part of their Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, Rhode Island State Police have arrested 33 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs over the past three weeks.

Ten of those people, according to police, where charged with DUI over Labor Day weekend.

State police said they didn’t investigate any deadly crashes over the holiday weekend, which is traditionally one of the deadliest holidays of the year.

In addition to cracking down on impaired drivers, state police added additional patrols throughout the holiday weekend to increase enforcement of all traffic violations, especially distracted and dangerous driving.

Since Friday, troopers issued 364 motor vehicle citations, including 123 speeding violations, 52 seat belt violations and 17 laned roadway violations.