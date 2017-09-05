The Walk to Defeat ALS is coming up later this month and today on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Mary Tsangarakis and Wendy Coutu who shared their moving stories and provided more details.

The Walk to Defeat ALS is The ALS Association’s biggest annual event, which raises funds that allow our local chapters to sustain care services and support research for much of the next year.

It all takes place on September 17.

Get more info here: http://web.alsa.org/site/TR/Walks/RhodeIsland?pg=entry&fr_id=12617#.Wa6MthZIU40