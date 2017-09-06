Andor’s TV & Furniture going out of business

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – After over half a century, Andor’s TV & Furniture announced Tuesday it will be closing its doors for good.

The retailer located at 1350 Mineral Spring Ave. was founded by the late Anthony Petrarca. Since Petrarca’s passing in 2015, the store has been owned and operated by his son and daughter.

The owners said the closure will allow them to pursue other business ventures.

“For more than a half century, we have been committed to providing our customers with the best value in home furnishings, backed by loyal and honest service,” Dina Petrarca said in a statement. “Our easy-to-shop, free-flowing showroom is filled with affordable furniture and accessories in all the latest styles. Style, selection, service and value are the core elements of our business.”

Liquidation will begin Thursday, Sept. 7. Shoppers looking for the best selection are encouraged to come early.