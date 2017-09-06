Chests of drawers recalled due to tip-over, entrapment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Ameriwood Home is recalling Mainstays chests of drawers due to serious tip-over and entrapment hazards. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the recalled chests of drawers are unstable and if they are not properly anchored to the wall they could tip over, resulting in death or injuries of children.

CPSC received one report of an injury after a chest of drawers tipped over onto a four-year-old. Consumers should immediately stop using any of the recalled chests that are not properly anchored to the wall and place the chest out of reach of children.

The recall involves Mainstays four-drawer chests of drawers that have plastic drawer glides and a single decorative pull on each drawer. The chests were sold at Walmart stores and other retailers nationwide from April 2009 to May 2016 for $60.

For a free repair kit that includes a wall anchoring device and feet for the unit, consumers can contact Ameriwood toll-free at 877-222-7460 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.Ameriwood.com and click on Support for more information.

Ameriwood Home Chest of Drawers Recall View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ameriwood Mainstays chest of drawers in ruby red- 5412317PCOM Ameriwood Mainstays chest of drawers in walnut - 5412214PCOM Ameriwood Mainstays chest of drawers in weathered oak- 5412212PCOM Ameriwood Mainstays chest of drawers in white- 5412015WY, 5412015PCOM Ameriwood Mainstays chest of drawers in alder - 5412301WY, 5412301WP, 5412328WP, 5412301PCOM, 5412328PCOM Ameriwood Mainstays chest of drawers in black forest- 5412012WP, 5412012PCOM, 5412026PCOM