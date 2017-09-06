Chip For Charity Million Dollar Hole In One Tournament

Comprehensive Community Action Program is one of Rhode Island’s largest organizations dedicated solely to fighting the war on poverty. For over 50 years CCAP has been lending a helping hand those in need in our community, last year we served over 19,000 households and touched the lives of over 35,000 Rhode Islanders.

2017 CCAP Chip for Charity 9 Hole Golf Tournament along with the CCAP Million Dollar Hole in One Contest & Community Awards Dinner…honoring our Community Partners – Senator Jack Reed, Mutual of America and The Rotary Club of Cranston.

So come on out September 4th -14th from 1 – 5 pm to Harbor Lights Golf Course and support CCAP and take a chance to win a million dollars!

Lee Beliveau Vice President of Development and Corporate Affairs and Al Vallante – Golf PRO – Harbor Lights Country Club joined us on set Wednesday to discuss this upcoming event.

For more information about the CCAP Chip for Charity Golf Tournament and Million Dollar Hole in One Contest call 401-562-8353 or go to: http://www.ComCap.org.

