Coventry father released on bail, accused of abusing infant son

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A father from Coventry accused of abusing his 11-week old son was released on bail after appearing in Kent County Court Wednesday morning.

Coventry Police believe Anthony Dicicco, 28, of Coventry inflicted injuries to the child’s head. Police say the injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, shaken baby syndrome prevents oxygen from getting to the brain.

Coventry Police say they conducted interviews and searched Dicicco’s home.

Retired Judge Walter Gorman set bail at $7,500 with surety. He also said Dicicco cannot have contact with his son.

The 11-week-old baby remains at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

The Department of Children, Youth, and Families called the situation a “near-fatality.” The agency also said it did not have prior involvement with the family.