Dead whales wash up on Narragansett, Block Island shores

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – An investigation is underway after two whales washed up dead on Rhode Island shores in two days.

Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Team received a call on Sept. 5 about a dead humpback whale off of the Mohegan Bluffs on Block Island. The Animal Rescue and Veterinary Teams will travel to the location for sampling or necropsy as weather permits within the upcoming days, according to the aquarium.

A dead minke whale was also found Wednesday afternoon on the shores of Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett. The Animal Rescue and Veterinary Teams collected several samples and will be sent out for further analysis, however due to the advanced stage of decomposition, they will not perform a necropsy.

Mystic Aquarium said there have been a total of five whale-stranding responses so far in 2017. Although it is coincidental the two whales washed up within a day of each other, Mystic Aquarium cannot draw conclusions about the relativity.