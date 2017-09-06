Eyewitness News reporter’s grandfather prepares for Hurricane Irma in Florida

VERO BEACH, FL (WPRI) – A Brown University graduate and Providence native now living in the Sunshine State is preparing as Hurricane Irma moves closer to the Florida coastline.

Daniel Garr, Eyewitness News reporter Julianne Lima’s grandfather, lived in the Northeast until moving south to Florida with his wife Jane in 1994. They live about two hours north of Orlando in Vero Beach.

Garr says hurricanes aren’t anything new to him.

“I remember the hurricane of 1938,” said Garr. “Downtown Providence was flooded; people that were downtown shopping had to go up to the top higher buildings.”

65 years later, another hurricane impacted Jane and Daniel’s life.

“In 2004, we were up north when the hurricanes hit. They were terrible,” said Jane. “They ruined where we were living so we built a house and since we got in the house, we haven’t had any hurricanes until now.”

The Garr’s have high-impact windows at their home in Vero Beach that can withstand wind speeds up to 140 miles-per-hour. The category five hurricane has reached sustained winds up to 185 miles-per-hour as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“We hope the winds die down before it gets here,” Jane said.

They plan to head to Jacksonville Thursday morning as Hurricane Irma gets closer to making landfall.