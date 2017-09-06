Hometown Hero: Emily Kane

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is LaSalle’s Emily Kane.

The senior took home gold in the 3,000 at last spring’s state track meet, earning her the latest 1st Team All-State honor in her decorated Ram career. This Fall, the captain is hoping to lead LaSalle’s cross country team to its fifth straight state title.

Her success on the track and in the classroom has attracted plenty of interest from college programs and Emily has chosen Dartmouth, Cornell, Boston College and William and Mary as her final four schools.

