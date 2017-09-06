Houston cleanup has little crime and lots of helping hands

HOUSTON (AP) — After riding out Hurricane Harvey in a motel and waiting an agonizing week for the waist-high waters to recede, 71-year-old Bob Janak returned to his wrecked home for the first time to find it swarming with people.

They weren’t thieves or looters. They were volunteers who took it upon themselves to clean out the modest ranch house in outlying Magnolia, pushing wheelbarrows of sodden carpet and drywall and spreading armfuls of soggy, salvageable belongings on his front lawn.

“I tried to help out, but it was pretty obvious I was just getting in the way,” Janak said with a laugh. “They are amazing, I tell you. I’m so touched.”

For many people in the Houston area, the real takeaway from Harvey has not been misery, but kindness. The crime and opportunism that often follows big storms has been a notable non-factor, at least for now. That stands in contrast to the chaotic days after Hurricane Katrina, when reports of gunfire, looting and violence proliferated in New Orleans.

Rescue crews from other states say the aftermath of Harvey, which has claimed at least 70 lives, has been marked by more friendliness than they’ve ever seen.

“This is the face of Houston, people who are giving in spirit,” said Bill Baldwin, a real estate agent who started the Harvey Relief Hub, a one-stop place that dispatches volunteers to assignments and provides storm victims with everything from shampoo to dry shoes. “The kindness truly is the story of the storm.”

The generosity takes many forms: Neighbors wading through the floodwaters with elderly residents in their arms. Armadas of weekend boaters going door to door to rescue strangers of every race. Impromptu barbeque feasts for weary refugees. People lined up for a block outside a downtown shelter — to volunteer.

To be sure, there have been scattered problems. Houston police say they have made 18 arrests for looting. Outside the city limits in Harris County, that number is about 100, which District Attorney Kim Ogg said is incredibly low for an area of nearly 5 million people.

“This speaks to the way Houstonians work and come together,” Ogg said. “It’s been a hallmark of our region.”

So what’s so different about Houston? Some say its spirit is born of bitter experience with previous deadly hurricanes, including Allison, Ike and Rita. Others say it comes from being one of the nation’s most racially diverse cities that’s a mix of newcomers and native Texans. And still others say it’s just what’s done here.

Houston native Andrew White was still grieving the Aug. 4 death of his father, former Texas Gov. Mark White, when the storm hit. But he didn’t hesitate to use his 16-foot fishing boat as part of a flotilla known as the “Texas Navy” to help rescue people across the city.

“I’m not a hero, I just have a boat,” White said. “That’s what happened all over Houston.”

Dan Gannon, who is coordinating volunteers for the Church of St. John the Divine, said it has become common for him to send helpers to clear out a house, only to have other volunteers already there.

When he sent lunch to a team of volunteers, another group had already brought food.

Some out-of-towners have driven to Houston to help family or friends, only to find that strangers beat them to it. So instead, they’ve gone to the homes of people they don’t know, offering to strip wet carpet and pull down ruined drywall. Some have responded to calls for help on social media by churches or community centers.

“To be honest, Houston’s making America look good,” Gannon said. “I wish the rest of the country would respond this way to crises.”

Abdullah Alyafie, who is studying computer engineering at Texas Southern University, joined a group of other students from Saudi Arabia who were helping clean out flood-ravaged homes Monday in a poor area of northeast Houston.

The city’s diversity was not lost on Alyafie, who said a goal of the organization he worked with, known as Hand by Hand, aspires to show that people from his country care.

“It doesn’t matter which religion you are or where you’re from,” he said. “We want to work together to make Houston strong again.”

Homer Allison, the pastor at Battle Cry Ministries in Magnolia, said he has been preparing for this day since Rita in 2005. This time, he wanted to be ready. So he set up a warehouse stocked with food, water, blankets and soap.

Women from the neighborhood have been coming by every evening to pick up trash bags of dirty laundry, returning them the next morning clean and folded. There’s also a room filled with air mattresses and cots for crews committed to long-term restoration efforts — some coming from other parts of Texas or neighboring states.

So far they have gutted 34 homes, mostly in underprivileged neighborhoods, Allison said.

“I intend to keep this going 24/7 for 365 days,” he said. “We will do mop-ups, put up Sheetrock, whatever, until the last doorknob is up.”

___

Associated Press writers Michael Graczyk, Jay Reeves, Paul Wiseman and Robin McDowell in Houston, and Adam Kealoha Causey in Dallas contributed to this report.

Harvey’s Impact View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A pickup truck gets stranded on a street in a flooded neighborhood west of downtown Houston on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves) Volunteers Brock Warnick, right, and Colten Roberts remove drywall and insulation from the home of Julia Lluvia which was damaged by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A garage sale sign stands in a pile of debris damaged by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Chris McCarty and Mike Taylor help carry Quintin Sanders, who has cerebral palsy, off a rescue boat in the north end of Beaumont, Texas on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. McCarty came from Lufkin, Texas to help rescue people from flooding due to Tropical Storm Harvey. (Ryan Pelham/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP) Employee Bryan Herrera holds a makeshift sign that reads, "Out of Gas," as he stands outside the Shell filling station where he works, in north Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. It’s getting harder to fill gas tanks in parts of Texas where some stations are out of fuel and pump costs are spiking. A major gasoline pipeline shuttered due to Harvey may be able to resume shipping fuel from the Houston area by Sunday, which could ease gasoline shortages across the southern U.S. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) A customer walks into an Exxon filling station and convenience store location where a sign on the door reads, "No Gas," Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Bedford, Texas. It’s getting harder to fill gas tanks in parts of Texas where some stations are out of fuel and pump costs are spiking. A major gasoline pipeline shuttered due to Harvey may be able to resume shipping fuel from the Houston area by Sunday, which could ease gasoline shortages across the southern U.S. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) In this Aug. 30, 2017, photo, barges are secured by tugboats in the flood-swollen Burnet Bay along the Houston Ship Channel in Houston. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Livestock stand in floodwaters caused Tropical Storm Harvey in Port Arthur, Texas, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Port Arthur's major roads were swamped by rising waters brought by Harvey. (AP Photo/LM Otero) In this arial photo, homes sit in floodwaters caused Tropical Storm Harvey in Port Arthur, Texas, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Port Arthur's major roads were swamped by rising waters brought by Harvey(AP Photo/LM Otero) In this Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, photo provided by Trudy Lampson, residents of the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, sit in waist-deep flood waters caused by Hurricane Harvey. Authorities said all the residents were safely evacuated from the facility. (Trudy Lampson via AP) A Melrose Place neighbor wears makeshift rain gear as he walks the flooded streets to check on his Houston neighbors as Tropical Storm Harvey makes its way through the area on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road as they help flood victims evacuate as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A Coast Guard rescue team evacuates people from a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Evacuees wade down Tidwell Road as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Sgt. Chad Watts, of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, holds Madelyn Nguyen, 2, after he rescued her and her family by boat from floodwaters of Tropical Storm Harvey, which hit Texas last week as a Category 4 hurricane, in Houston, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) President Donald Trump holds up a Texas flag after speaking with supporters outside Firehouse 5 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, where he received a briefing on Harvey relief efforts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision to rescue stranded residents as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Sam Speights exits a window of his home that was destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Joe Garcia carries his dog Heidi from his flooded home as he is rescued from rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A flooded home is shown as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Volunteers launch their boats to rescue residents trapped by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Joe Garcia, right, and his dog Heidi ride in Murphy Fire Department's Todd Herrington's boat after being rescued from his flooded home as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston, after Tropical Storm Harvey dumped heavy rains, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The remnants of Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Rain from Tropical Storm Harvey falls as a firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office building fire in downtown in Houston, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero) People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car by Harris County Sheriff's Department Richard Wagner along Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A man helps a woman in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Dominic Dominguez looks through a stack of boats jumbled in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday night as the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. By Saturday afternoon it had been downgraded into a tropical storm, but it had dumped over a dozen inches of rain on some areas and forecasters were warning that it could cause catastrophic flooding in the coming days. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) After helping the driver of the submerged truck get to safety, a man floats on the freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Dogs owned by Sam Speights walk over their Hurricane Harvey damaged home, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Speights, and the dogs, tried to stay in his home during the storm but had to move to other shelter after his lost his roof and back wall. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) The Texas state flag and American flag wave in the wind over an area of debris left behind in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Alexendre Jorge evacuates Ethan Colman, 4, from a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A Jeep drives through a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A man walks to his home in a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)