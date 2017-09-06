In the Kitchen: Koulourakia

Koula Rougas and Roula Proyous joined us in the kitchen on Wednesday to show us how to make Koulouraki, a traditional Greek dessert that will be featured at the Cranston Greek Festival this weekend.

Koulourakia are a traditional Greek dessert, typically made around Easter to be eaten after Holy Saturday. They are a butter-based pastry, traditionally hand-shaped, with egg glaze on top. They have a sweet delicate flavor with a hint of vanilla. Koulourakia are well known for their sprinkle of sesame seeds and distinctive ring shape.

Ingredients:

1 lb butter (salted or unsalted)

3 eggs

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 pint heavy cream

about 3 lbs flour

(Also 1 Egg for brushing cookie before baking)

Directions:

Cream butter with electric mixer, add sugar and mix well. Add beaten eggs and vanilla. Mix thoroughly. Sift flour, baking powder and baking soda together and add slowly to butter mixture along with heavy cream. Knead by hand. Add more flour if needed until you get a soft dough. Dough should not stick to your hands. Roll into desired shapes. Brush the tops with well beaten egg. Sprinkle with sesame seeds (optional). Bake in moderate oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes until lightly brown. Makes 50-60 cookies.

