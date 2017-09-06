In the Kitchen: Koulourakia

Koula Rougas and Roula Proyous joined us in the kitchen on Wednesday to show us how to make Koulouraki, a traditional Greek dessert that will be featured at the Cranston Greek Festival this weekend.
Koulourakia are a traditional Greek dessert, typically made around Easter to be eaten after Holy Saturday. They are a butter-based pastry, traditionally hand-shaped, with egg glaze on top. They have a sweet delicate flavor with a hint of vanilla. Koulourakia are well known for their sprinkle of sesame seeds and distinctive ring shape.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb butter (salted or unsalted)
- 3 eggs
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 pint heavy cream
- about 3 lbs flour
- (Also 1 Egg for brushing cookie before baking)
Directions:
- Cream butter with electric mixer, add sugar and mix well.
- Add beaten eggs and vanilla. Mix thoroughly.
- Sift flour, baking powder and baking soda together and add slowly to butter mixture along with heavy cream.
- Knead by hand. Add more flour if needed until you get a soft dough. Dough should not stick to your hands.
- Roll into desired shapes.
- Brush the tops with well beaten egg.
- Sprinkle with sesame seeds (optional).
- Bake in moderate oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes until lightly brown. Makes 50-60 cookies.
