Irma forces Miami student to travel back home to RI

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Finnely Arends only moved to Florida to start his freshman year at the University of Miami three weeks ago.

“It’s not what I expected when I moved down to south Florida, but I’m glad I’m here for now,” he said.

The Newport native booked a flight back to Rhode Island after the university encouraged students to escape the path of Hurricane Irma.

“When I left it was nice, still sunny,” Arends said. “I hopped in a car with my friends who live in Orlando, went to their house for the night, and then I flew up here because most of the flights out of Miami were sold out.”

He says watching the impact of Hurricane Harvey has people in Florida on high alert.

“Supermarkets around Miami, around my school have been sold out of water and bread,” Arends said.

Arend’s classes are canceled for the rest of the week, and he along with many other students are playing the rest by ear.

“They said they’d give us 48 hours, and I’ll book from there I guess,” he said.