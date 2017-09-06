Kilmartin joins 15 states in filing lawsuit to preserve DACA

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s Attorney General Peter Kilmartin has joined the attorneys general from 15 different states in filing a lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

The group argues that rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is harmful to the state’s residents, institutions and economies.

“The President talks about having compassion for DACA grantees, but his actions prove otherwise,” Kilmartin said in a statement Wednesday. “Compassion would have been to keep the DACA program in place, as is. By tossing the decision to a gridlocked and dysfunctional Congress, Trump knowingly puts at risk the legal protections of 800,000 individuals who have followed the rules and who are contributing members of our community.”

“As I stated yesterday,” he continued, “President Trump has committed a moral sin on these children, and today I stand ready to argue in Court that his actions are harmful to the State of Rhode Island.”

Federal officials on Tuesday said that DACA recipients can use their work permits until they expire. Those with work permits expiring before March 5 can apply to renew them.