Police chief asks RISP to investigate department

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Charlestown’s police chief has requested Rhode Island State Police launch an investigation of his department, in the wake of a steroid scandal that ensnared a former officer.

Evan Speck pleaded guilty in August to federal charges of attempted steroid distribution and money laundering. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

“Based on information developed by federal authorities during their prosecution of Evan Speck, I have asked the Rhode Island State Police to conduct a full investigation regarding that information, which may or may not involve members of the Charlestown Police Department,” Chief Jeffrey Allen said in a news release.

Prosecutors said federal agents found more than 175 pounds of steroids and other performance enhancing drugs when they raided Speck’s home in March. According to prosecutors, Speck made more than half-a-million dollars selling the drugs, and tried to hide his operation by using fake names and encrypted emails.

“Given the small size of our department, and because the investigation may focus on town police officers, I asked the State Police to conduct this inquiry to eliminate any conflict of interest and to ensure the integrity of the Charlestown Police Department,” Chief Allen said. “I have full confidence in the State Police and should their probe determine wrong doing by any member of this department; the chips will fall where they may.”