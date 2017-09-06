Rebuilding Together: Texas Relief Drive collecting tools, supplies

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the floodwaters created by Hurricane Harvey receding, the focus now is on rebuilding the city of Houston and the surrounding areas.

In an effort to help those affected by the devastating storm, WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are teaming up with Cardi’s Furniture and Arpin Van Lines to collect specific donations of building and cleaning supplies and transport them to the people who need to rebuild.

Donations are being collected from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cardi’s locations in South Attleboro, Swansea, Wareham and Route 2 in West Warwick. The Cardi brothers – Nick, Ron and Pete – said the goal is to rebuild 1,000 homes in Texas.

Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale – known by many as Mattress Mack – opened his stores as refuge to those fleeing Harvey, and now he’s helping to rebuild homes and businesses.

“The devastation is just rampant all over a hundred-mile area. Hundreds of thousands of homes wiped out,” McIngvale told Eyewitness News via video chat on Wednesday.

“It’s wonderful to see the divisive politics of right and left be forgotten about and worry about people,” he added. “That’s what we should worry about all the time.”

Seeing what Houston residents have been through, Peter Arpin of Arpin Van Lines couldn’t sit idly by.

“For us, this is the time to open our hearts, our souls, our spirits,” Arpin said. “To know those are our brothers, that we know directly or indirectly, every one of them and do whatever we can to help them out.”

Arpin Van Lines will drive everything down to Houston and get it to the right people with Mack’s help.

“Mack down in Texas will make sure that final mile is delivered properly and delivered efficiently,” Nick Cardi said. “We’re very, very happy to be involved with that.”

“This is a continuing effort the next two to three years, rebuilding Houston,” Mack added. “We appreciate the Cardis’ efforts, everyone in Rhode Island, everyone across the country that are so generous. That’s what America is all about.”