PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rolo and Riau are a pair of guinea pigs bonded together through love.

The two have had six children together, all of which are located with their parents at the Providence Animal Rescue League.

Rolo has been neutered so the couple will not be expecting any more children. The two guinea pigs would go home together and there would only be one adoption price for the two of them.

If you are interested in adopting Rolo and Riau, visit PARL.org or call them at (401) 421-1399.