RI DMV temporarily closes Westerly branch

CRANSTON, RI (WPRI) – The Westerly branch of the DMV is shutting down temporarily.

It will be closed through Tuesday, Oct. 31 due to a building renovation project.

The Rhode Island DMV says the branch, which is located in Westerly Town Hall, must close until the elevator that services the second-floor office is repaired.

The branch is open one day per week, on Fridays.

To minimize the impact and to assist customers in the South County area, the DMV said it is expanding the days of operation at its Wakefield branch.

The Wakefield branch is located at 4808 Tower Hill Road.

Beginning Sept. 8, the Wakefield office will open on Fridays until further notice.

The Wakefield branch can conduct all transactions available at the DMV’s Westerly location.

Customers who submitted special orders, including vanity plate and license plate remakes, will be able to pick up those items at the Wakefield branch, the DMV said.

With the temporary change in operations, the DMV said the Wakefield branch will also be able to conduct dealer transactions one additional day each week.