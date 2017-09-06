RIDOT warns of potential traffic delays due to road construction in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is alerting motorists to potential delays in Providence due to construction work on both North and South Main Streets starting Sept. 11.

The $9.5 million project will extend from the intersection of South Main and James Streets to the intersection of North Main and Smith Streets. In addition to repaving the roadways, RIDOT said the project aims to address pedestrian safety.

RIDOT said it will be installing a stamped concrete crosswalk just north of the intersection of Park Row, which is located near the old State House. On-street parking will be restricted during construction.

Travel on North and South Main will be reduced to one lane as the granite curbing is installed and cemented into place, according to RIDOT. There will be similar travel restrictions in October and November when the crosswalk itself is poured.

In an effort to improve pedestrian safety, RIDOT said it plans to make sure the existing sidewalks and handicap ramps are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, improve crosswalks, add bump-outs at non-signalized intersections, new signing and striping, traffic signal system upgrades and install fiber optic cable.

The final paving of the road is expected to occur in October following the completion of utility work on South Main Street that is unrelated to this project. The concrete crosswalk installation will take place approximately one week after paving.