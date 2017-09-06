September is National Recovery Month

Peter Letendre, CEO at Clinical Services of Rhode Island, joined ‘The Rhode Show’ today to talk about National Recovery Month and what you can do to help and learn more from the upcoming Rally for Recovery event.

Rally for Recovery event:

Providence 9/16 – 1pm – 4pm

Aquidneck Island 9/9 – 1pm – 4pm

Bristol 9/30 – 1pm-4pm

Fundraiser – Rian Pelletier Memorial event:

9/10 12-4pm at Elks Club in Newport, RI

Peter Letendre main speaker

For more information: http://clinicalservicesri.com

