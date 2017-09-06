Severe storms down trees, knock out power to thousands

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — They were quick but powerful.

A line of thunderstorms moved through Southern New England late Wednesday morning, knocking down trees and knocking out power to thousands of people. As of 12:10 p.m., the WPRI.com Power Outage Database showed just over 8,813 customers without power. Immediately following the storm, that number was more than 14,000, with the majority in Bristol and Washington Counties. In Massachusetts, more than 1,500 were without power, most of them in Bristol County.

There were several reports of trees down throughout the area. In Warwick, a tree brought down power lines on Major Potter Road. National Grid reminds people to stay away from downed lines and to immediately call 911.

Pole… wires down on Major Potter road in Warwick… careful! Any damage in your neighborhood? pic.twitter.com/gapoq4phnk — Danielle North (@dnorth50) September 6, 2017

Even though Thursday morning’s storms were quick, you’ll still need to keep an eye to the sky. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello said the threat of severe thunderstorms will remain throughout the day.

One of many tumbled tree tops. Power out in Barrington. pic.twitter.com/EuebYijRll — Walt Buteau (@wbuteau) September 6, 2017