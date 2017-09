Related Coverage Investigation continues after man’s body found at Beavertail State Park

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Days after a body was discovered at Beavertail State Park, Rhode Island State Police Wednesday revealed the person’s identity.

Police said Patrick P. Carey, 33, of Warwick was reported missing by a family member on August 30. His body was found in the water Monday.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office has custody of Carey’s body and the results of an autopsy are pending. However, police said the cause of death does not appear to be suspicious.