Take a look inside Rhode Island Monthly’s September issue

Sarah Francis, Editor of Rhode Island Monthly, joined us to share an inside look at some of the hottest stories inside the September Issue.
Highlights include a story on the Manton Avenue Project, the state’s top nurses, and the Common Good Awards.
Sarah Francis, Editor of Rhode Island Monthly, joined us to share an inside look at some of the hottest stories inside the September Issue.
Highlights include a story on the Manton Avenue Project, the state’s top nurses, and the Common Good Awards.
Advertisement