The importance of creative play for development



EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – As kids go back to school and turn their attention to classwork, it’s important to set aside time for play.

Creative play is an important part of a child’s development, allowing them to solve problems and use their imaginations.

To do this, experts say it’s best that kids spend time away from structured games and electronic screens. To foster creativity, simple is best.

“You can keep it simple with things like Legos, an unstructured construction project,” said Katherine Firestone, founder of the Fireborn Institute. “You don’t want to have your kid building the millennium falcon. You just want to give them a bunch of Legos and have them create anything.”

Firestone says that allowing children to become bored helps encourage creative and imaginative play.

Another toy suggested by Firestone for creative play is Sticklets, small silicone connectors. They can be used with sticks and twigs found outside to build anything imaginable.

